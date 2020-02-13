Tyman (LON:TYMN) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Tyman (LON:TYMN)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Tyman alerts:

Shares of TYMN stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 289 ($3.80). 19,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,827. Tyman has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 238.11. The company has a market cap of $567.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.