U Network Market Cap Hits $9.94 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One U Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, HADAX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, U Network has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

U Network Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HADAX, DEx.top, DDEX, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

