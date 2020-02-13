U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,382 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $59,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,365,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,966. The company has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Insiders sold 206,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,172,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

