Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Stake Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043,661 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 532,922 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $60,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,876,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $613,786,000 after buying an additional 4,247,004 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,372,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $130,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 482.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,963,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,401 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday. UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $44,805.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,261,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,706,766 shares of company stock worth $1,230,042,672.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $40.09. 23,805,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,210,299. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.