Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Ubiquiti worth $19,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $659,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ubiquiti by 46.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at about $4,293,000. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,134.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

NYSE:UI opened at $145.78 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.22 and a 12-month high of $199.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 2,261.82% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

