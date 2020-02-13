UBS Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 195 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215 ($2.83).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 176.36 ($2.32) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.16. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

