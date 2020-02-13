UGAS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $1.13 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. During the last week, UGAS has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.64 or 0.06058273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00056917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024522 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00127600 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001725 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

