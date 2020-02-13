UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 3,301.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,296 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after acquiring an additional 396,182 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UGI traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $41.63. 83,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

