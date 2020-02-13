UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in January

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $68.16 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $60.18 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

