Uni Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Uni Select from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Uni Select alerts:

TSE:UNS traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,743. The company has a market capitalization of $549.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. Uni Select has a 1-year low of C$9.65 and a 1-year high of C$19.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$608.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uni Select will post 0.7599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.