UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.96-0.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.916-6.916 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 916,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. UNICHARM CORP/S has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UNICHARM CORP/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UNICHARM CORP/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

UNICHARM CORP/S Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

