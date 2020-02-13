UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to report sales of $460.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $457.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $461.64 million. UniFirst reported sales of $437.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on UNF shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

UNF stock opened at $206.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.76 and its 200 day moving average is $201.65. UniFirst has a one year low of $134.16 and a one year high of $217.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $153,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,188 shares of company stock worth $866,230. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 685.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 39.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

