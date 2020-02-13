United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Several research firms have commented on UCBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.