United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 13,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,541,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Continental by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average of $87.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Continental has a 12-month low of $74.44 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Continental will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

