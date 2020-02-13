United Insurance (UIHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UIHC stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $463.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of United Insurance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

