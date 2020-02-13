United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2,318.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,282 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

