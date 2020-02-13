United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,265.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $256,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $336,395. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 66,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5,276.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USLM shares. ValuEngine cut United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $85.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $480.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 16.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

