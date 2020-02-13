UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to post sales of $64.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.56 billion to $67.44 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $60.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $263.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 billion to $268.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $283.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $279.04 billion to $293.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UNH opened at $303.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $271.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $305.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

