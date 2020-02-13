UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and C2CX. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.03501111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00151805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002980 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

