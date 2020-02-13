Universal Display (OLED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $184.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.55. Universal Display has a one year low of $115.62 and a one year high of $230.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLED shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.23.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

