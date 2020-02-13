Universal Electronics (UEIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $45.91 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.72 million, a PE ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $117,013.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,735.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,151 shares of company stock valued at $459,729. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

