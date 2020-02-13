Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 987,100 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 409,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.86. Universal Forest Products has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.17%.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $151,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $78,096.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,591 shares of company stock valued at $531,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth $907,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth $2,144,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

