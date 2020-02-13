Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 46,432 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $140.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.77 and a twelve month high of $157.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

In other news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.