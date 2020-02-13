UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $490,565.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, LBank, OTCBTC and HADAX. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $490,565.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.80 or 0.03475610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00251430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Allcoin, OTCBTC, BigONE and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

