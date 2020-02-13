Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Upland Software worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 26.2% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after acquiring an additional 239,485 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 558,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,078,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. Upland Software Inc has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

