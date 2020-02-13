Upland Software’s (UPLD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $54.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 463.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Upland Software by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

