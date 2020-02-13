Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $0.41

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00004050 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, OOOBTC and IDAX. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $45.09 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.07 or 0.06077680 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00057332 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024453 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00120438 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, IDEX, OOOBTC, IDAX, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.