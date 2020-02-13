Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,481,000 after purchasing an additional 320,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,022.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 257,340 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 683.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 167,697 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter worth about $2,646,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 48.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 78,060 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE UE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,728. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.