Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.41.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,437. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 228.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.