Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,437. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

