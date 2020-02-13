US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of US Foods worth $20,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Man Group plc lifted its stake in US Foods by 653.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 1,620.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,413 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in US Foods by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,240,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,102 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $50,628,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in US Foods by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,617,000 after acquiring an additional 854,275 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD opened at $40.47 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Cfra downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.