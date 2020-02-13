USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

USNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

USNA stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.31. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $113.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $165,367.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $188,490.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,889.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,587. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,844,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

