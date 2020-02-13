USDX Achieves Market Cap of $715,810.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $715,810.00 and $1,502.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000488 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003588 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

USDX's total supply is 3,765,117 coins. USDX's official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX's official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

