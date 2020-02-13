Utrust (UTK) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.62 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $1.00 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.17 or 0.03461935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00247157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00147705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, Huobi and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

