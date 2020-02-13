V Systems (VSYS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.17 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, V Systems has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V Systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. V Systems has a market cap of $96.41 million and $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.18 or 0.03480476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00252602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00148451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

