VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VALEO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of VALEO/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

VLEEY opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. VALEO/S has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

