Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,990 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.68. 243,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.