Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Valero Energy worth $87,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $83.96. The company had a trading volume of 192,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $88.58. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

