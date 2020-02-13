Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.80 Million

Brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report sales of $705.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $703.20 million to $708.40 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $697.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

VMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

VMI stock opened at $151.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $112.94 and a fifty-two week high of $153.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Valmont Industries by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

