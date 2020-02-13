Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.82% of Valmont Industries worth $58,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,012,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,473,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE VMI traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.31. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.94 and a 1-year high of $153.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMI. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.