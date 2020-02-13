Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Welch Capital Partners LLC NY

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 1.6% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of VDE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 955,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,504. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

