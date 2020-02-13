Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Palladium Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,044,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,769 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.8% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $90,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,792,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.