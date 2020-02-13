Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Welch Capital Partners LLC NY

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.1% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,892,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 266,787 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $270.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $187.12 and a 12 month high of $271.46.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.