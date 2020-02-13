Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.4% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,800. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $135.44 and a 12 month high of $168.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

