Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,655,000 after purchasing an additional 608,445 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,600,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after buying an additional 261,925 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,766,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,461,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,232,000.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 535,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,264. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

