Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,286 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $26,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,858,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,965,000 after purchasing an additional 67,155 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $169,856,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,805,000 after purchasing an additional 33,195 shares during the period.

VB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.88. 3,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,976. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $170.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22.

