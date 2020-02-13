Vanta Network (VANTA) Market Cap Achieves $766,327.00

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Vanta Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Coinone and Allbit. In the last week, Vanta Network has traded up 0% against the dollar. Vanta Network has a market cap of $766,327.00 and approximately $18,907.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanta Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.03501111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00151805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Vanta Network Token Profile

Vanta Network launched on August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanta Network’s official message board is medium.com/vantanetwork. The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network.

Vanta Network Token Trading

Vanta Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.