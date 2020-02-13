Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 120,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,258,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,371,000 after acquiring an additional 628,976 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 92,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.93. 20,962,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,319,768. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

