Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 44,000 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $207.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,492,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a one year low of $142.40 and a one year high of $210.13. The stock has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.76.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.