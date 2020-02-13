Ventas (VTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Ventas to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $58.68 on Thursday. Ventas has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.